Prophet, mother, son remanded for allegedly killing 400 level student in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There suspects in connection with the murder of a 400-level Lagos State University student, Favour Daley-Oladele were on Friday in remanded in the custodial centre by an Osun State High Court.

The suspects are prophet Segun Philip, Bola Adeeko and her son, Owolabi Adeeko. The prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice, Kemi Bello had brought the charge before the court.

The trio was charged on two counts of conspiracy and murder contrary to section 319 and 324 criminal Code Laws cap 34, Laws of Osun State.

The charge was not read for the three accused persons and they did not have counsel.

The presiding Judge, Justice Grace Onibokun adjourned the matter to March 3rd and 10th, 2021 for hearing and ordered they should be remanded in Correctional Facility.

It would be recalled that the Ogun State Police Command arrested the self-acclaimed prophet, Philp alongside Owolabi over the killing of Daley-Oladele a final year Sociology student at the Lagos State University. After the arrest, Owolabi narrated how he used his girlfriend to prepare a ritual meal for himself and his mother because of her financial predicament.’

The decease left home to an unknown destination since December 8, 2019, and was not seen.

The case was reported at Mowe Police Station by the deceased parents and police investigation led to the arrest of Segun Philip in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State where the student was murdered by her boyfriend, Owolabi.

