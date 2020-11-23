Project Safeup provides 2.5m free PPE to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

To promote health and safety for Nigerians amidst the ongoing pandemic, My World of Bags, MWOB, a bag design and manufacturing company, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation through Project SafeUp is providing free Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, to Nigerians.

Under the initiative, Project SafeUp will produce and distribute free PPE to health workers and the general public across South West Nigeria, including Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti as well as to other areas in need across the country. The PPE that will be produced includes reusable non-surgical masks, face shields, gowns and scrubs, and shoe and headcovers.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, MWOB retooled its factory to focus on the production of PPE and established key partnerships with small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The project is designed to produce and distribute over 2.5 million PPE within the next 4 months.

Speaking on the initiative during a webinar tagged: “Let’s Talk About Staying Safe”, Founder/Chief Executive of MWOB, Femi Olayebi reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Olayebi said: “As a company, My World of Bags is proud to be a part of the solution and honoured to be able to contribute to the efforts of the authorities and health bodies to protect our health workers and our citizens from the devastating impact of COVID-19. We believe that a country is only as strong as the health and wellness of its citizens. We are grateful to the Mastercard Foundation for their support and look forward to continuing to work with them to improve the welfare of our citizens.”

Speaking, Country Head, Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, said: “The pandemic has had adverse effects on individuals and organizations across the country, but for many entrepreneurs and small business owners who make up most of the Nigerian population, and who rely on day-to-day incomes to survive, it has been particularly detrimental. At the Mastercard Foundation, we believe that this initiative will help to reduce these adverse effects by enabling people to safely return to their regular routines.

(education and work) with the use of PPE; improving the economic outcomes of low-income subgroups and women in particular; and contributing to slowing down the spread of the virus.”

Project SafeUp is committed to enhancing the use of Personal Protective Equipment by Nigerians and to reducing the spread of COVID-19 by sensitizing the public on the critical need to incorporate preventative measures in their day-to-day activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: