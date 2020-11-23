Professionals sue Pay-TV company for alleged copyright infringement

Kindly Share This Story:

A popular digital Pay-TV Chinese company, has been sued by two media and entertainment professionals for alleged copyright infringement and unauthorized broadcast of their drama series titled ‘Marry Max Again’.

In Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1025/2020 filed against StarTimes at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos on 6 August 2020, it was alleged that StarTimes has been broadcasting their drama series both on its ST Nollywood Plus channel and internet channel to its numerous customers without their knowledge and consent, thereby ripping them off the projected gains from the production of the 26-episode drama series.

In the suit, the duo are claiming N120 million damages and injunction against StarTimes.

