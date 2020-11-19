Pride Evy signs multi-million Naira brand ambassador, influencing deal with Ajglobal Venture

Kindly Share This Story:

Pride Evy whose real names are Suleman Alimat Sadia, has bagged a new brand influencer deal with a popular Gift Cards and Bitcoin trading firm which has a wider operation both locally and globally.

Pride Evy took to her Instagram page to announce her newest achievement to her fans and followers.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur stated that everyone deserves to trade their business online with confidence and with a trusted firm like Aj Global Venture.

Sharing a photo of the signed agreement, she wrote,

Your girl is the latest ambassador of @aj_globalv

.

It’s a done deal 💼 💰! ! Am super excited to be part of the @aj_globalv family.💃💃❤️❤️

A reputable firm Where You can trade your bitcoin and gift cards with the best digital assets trading company! 💯

Congratulations to her

Here are some pictures of the two parties signing the Instagram influencing and brand ambassador deal in one of their office in Lekki, Lagos- Nigeria

