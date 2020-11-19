Breaking News
Translate

Pride Evy signs multi-million Naira brand ambassador, influencing deal with Ajglobal Venture

On 11:36 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Image may contain: 2 people, people sitting and indoor

Pride Evy whose real names are Suleman Alimat Sadia, has bagged a new brand influencer deal with a popular  Gift Cards and Bitcoin trading firm which has a wider operation both locally and globally.

Pride Evy took to her Instagram page to announce her newest achievement to her fans and followers.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur stated that everyone deserves to trade their business online with confidence and with a trusted firm like Aj Global Venture.

Sharing a photo of the signed agreement, she wrote,

Your girl is the latest ambassador of @aj_globalv
.
It’s a done deal 💼 💰! ! Am super excited to be part of the @aj_globalv family.💃💃❤️❤️

A reputable firm Where You can trade your bitcoin and gift cards with the best digital assets trading company! 💯

Congratulations to her

Here are some pictures of the two parties signing the Instagram influencing and brand ambassador deal in one of their office in Lekki, Lagos- Nigeria

Image may contain: 3 people, people standing

Image may contain: 1 person, sitting and indoor

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!