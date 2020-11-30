President’s inability to guarantee security is impeachable offence ― Osinbajo in 2015

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Following the recent attack on farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram fighters, Nigerians have reminded the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo of his post on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, in 2015.

Osinbajo during the 2015 election campaign, had tweeted; “If the president says I’ve lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property, it’s certainly an impeachable offence.”

The tweet had in 2015 gained lots of commendation from supporters. Below are some of their comments:

A supporter with username Adamu Abubakar (@Jay_yii) had commented in 2015 thus; “this is so true, this like so many other acts of impunity displayed by GEJ is an sign of epic failure!! He should b impeached!”

However, following the series of attacks by insurgents claiming lives of innocent civilians, some Nigerians have started to doubt if the Vice President and President Muhammadu Buhari, are doing enough to tackle the menace in comparison to the ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

On Saturday, Boko Haram fighters killed more than 43 farmers in rice fields near Maiduguri in Borno State.

According to AFP report, Boko Haram and ISWAP, its IS-linked rival, have increasingly targeted loggers, herders and fishermen in their violent campaign, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.

AFP also reported that last month Boko Haram militants slaughtered 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents.

However, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said Nigeria is currently at the mercy of terrorists because the country is being denied access to acquire needed weapons to fight the insurgents despite efforts to do so.

