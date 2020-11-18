President Buhari presides over 24th virtual FEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 24th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present at the Council Chamber are 11 Ministers, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Others are the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

