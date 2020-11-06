Breaking News
President Buhari appoints new provost for College of Animal Health, Ibadan

Buhari's medical trips abroad
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Olatunde Owosibo as the Provost of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan.

The FCAH&PT’ Deputy Registrar who is also the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nathaniel Jolaiya announced this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

The statement disclosed that the appointment was for a single period of five years with effect from 2020.

It noted that prior to his appointment; Owosibo had served in key strategic and leadership capacities which included being a Head of Department, Director of different offices, and head of various units.

“Owosibo, a Registered Animal Scientist (RAS), displayed his versatility as a leader by successfully heading the Computer Science department of the college for 5 years till his current appointment.

“He was awarded a Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree in Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition from the University of Ibadan in 1995 and 1998 respectively.

“He was awarded a PhD in Animal Science with a specialization in Monogastrics Animal Nutrition.

“The new provost is a member of several national and international professional bodies including Animal Science Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and World Poultry Science Association to mention a few.

“He is happily married with kids,” the statement explained.

vanguardngr.com

