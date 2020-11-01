Post-EndSARS Vandalism: FCT police command arrests 12 suspected looters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance with its unwavering effort to protect lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Police Command on Thursday 29 October 2020, arrested twelve (12) suspected looters along Gosa-Lugbe axis.

The Police said the suspects took advantage of the current situation to vandalize some shops at an estate in God’s and were arrested during a joint patrol in Gosa while attempting to escape with the looted items.

A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, named the suspects as Abubakar Hassan 32 years, Jibirin Musa 19 years, Mohammed Mohammed 19 years, Abdul Ibrahim 18 years, Shamsudeen Idris 25 years, Yusuf Mustapha 28 years and Mohammed Yusuf 18 years.

Others are Shaibu Usman 38 years, Abubakar Salisu 19 years, Haruna Bello 35 years, Sadiq Musa 18 years and Abu Lawal 18 years all male.

The PPRO said, “The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation

“While enjoining residents to remain law-abiding, the Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

