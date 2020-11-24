Population can only be controlled through education of girl-child — El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai believes that the best way population can be controlled is through the education of the girl-child.

He stated this while responding to questions at a panel discussion of the ongoing 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NESG) holding at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

According to him, countries like China and Singapore that controlled birthrate through legislation are now reversing it.

He said; “There is a lot of debate on that because countries that have tried to curtail demographic growth like China have now reversed themselves. Singapore even pays you to have children. The current thinking in the developing economics is that population growth is not bad if you can ensure that population growth rate is faster and the population is educated and healthy.

“But at the state level we are all trying our best to reduce fertility level. And what is the best way? The best way is to educate girls. If you make sure that your girls are educated you immediately reduce fertility level. The way is to ensure that the girls get at least senior secondary school level because now they take their fate in their own hands. They start at least from the age of 18” he submitted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

