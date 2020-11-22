Police smash 3-man kidnap gang in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command late Saturday night smashed a kidnap gang arresting 3 of the members that have been terrorising Calabar metropolis and its environs.

They also recovered the vehicle of another victim who was whisked away at gun point in his vehicle on the 14th of November in Calabar.

Vanguard gathered the three kidnap suspects have been on the wanted list of security agencies for some time as two of them were also declared wanted by the state government some months ago.

Investigations by Vanguard showed that they were the gang that participated in the kidnap of one Mr. Emmanuel Akpanudo in Calabar ,Mrs Patricia Orok, wife of ex lawmaker in Uyanga, Akampka Local government area on the 6th of November who was rescued by police few hours after she was kidnapped.

Speaking with Vanguard on Telephone, Sunday in Calabar, the State Commissioner of police, Abdulkadir Jimoh revealed that it was a painstaking investigation by the Divisional police officer,DPO,”A” Division that led to the breakthrough adding that more of the criminals would soon be apprehended.

Jimoh said :”It took the effort of a crack team led by the DPO of “A” Division through cultivated intelligence and painstaking investigation that leading to the smashing of the gang .

According to him the suspects were arrested in three different locations including a popular joint, Palladium,Bedwell and Mbukpa by Onitsha Street respectively.

The suspects include ,Blessed Etim Sunday aged 33,Samuel Udo Udo a.ka. “Papa” aged 27 and Ime John Effiong a.ka. “Last born” aged 23 years old who were all involved in the kidnap of Mr Emmanuel Akpanudo on the 5th of November were now in police custody.

The Police Chief further revealed that they made useful statements and more efforts were being made to arrest others adding that they will be charged to Court after investigations were concluded.

Jimoh also called on well meaning Cross Riverians not to see security as the business of security agencies alone but a collective responsibility that requires the collaborative efforts of all and sundry, if criminals and criminality must be curtailed.

He appealed to youth /religious leaders and traditional rulers to be watchdogs of their society by being vigilant at all times as security was everybody’s business .

“We are all out and at alert against unrepentant criminals, our men have gained high morale and very ready to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state, I want to warn every criminal element to either desist from crime or face the full wrath of the law.

“We want to also appeal to good spirited Nigerian and inhabitants of Cross River to go about thier lawful businesses without fear as our men are on ground working assiduously to ensure that the state remains one of the safest place in Nigeria” he said .

Meanwhile the Commisioner of Police had a night with media practitioners which was first of its kind in the history of both establishments.

Vanguard learned that issues on synergy,crime control and prevention were discussed amongst other in other to develop a robust relationship for the growth and development of the state .

