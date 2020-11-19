Police repel midnight attack on Ex-Governor Dickson’s country home

Kindly Share This Story:

The men of the Nigerian Police have repelled a midnight attack by gun men at the Toru Orua country home of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson on Wednesday night.

A gallant police team successfully prevented the gunmen who attempted to invade the compound through the Forcados River from gaining access.

Unfortunately, a Police officer who led the operation was killed in the hit and died in the attack.

Chief Dickson and his family were not in the compound during the attack having been away in Abuja and Yenagoa for about three weeks.

The former Governor condoled with the immediate family of the late police officer, the Inspector General of Police, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of police and the entire police team on the death of the gallant policeman.

Chief Dickson who said that this period was indeed a trying one to the country, the police and the security agencies called on the society to give them the requisite support to effectively carry out the sensitive duty of securing the society.

The former Governor said that the Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies have commenced immediate investigation to unravel those who perpetrated the heinous acts.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in the bid to fish out those behind the cruel act.

He called on his supporters across the Ijaw nation give relevant information to the police to aid their investigation into the crime.

He urged everybody to remain calm to await the outcome of police investigation.

