Police/Lekki shootings: Group passes vote of no confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s panel

The Progressive Yoruba Youth (PYY) has passed a vote of no confidence in the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution instituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate police brutality and high handedness.

According to the group, the panel has so far come short of high expectations of Lagosians, reduced to something of a “circus show”, especially as it concerns the Lekki toll gate incident.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos, National President, Kola Salawu said members of the panel have been compromised, hence abandoned their duty for photo sessions.

He lamented that the state risks another outbreak of violence if the panel fails to get to the root of matters about human rights abuses.

The PYY noted that due to pressure from the governor, the panel may not arrive at a fair, objective and just conclusions on what transpired at Lekki.

To ensure transparency, the group, however, demanded that the panel be disbanded and the body of evidence it has collected so far must be discountenanced.

It called on the judiciary and the Lagos State House of Assembly to jointly constitute a new panel.

