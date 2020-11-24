Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police launch operation to rescue kidnapped Catholic priest in Abuja

On 12:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police launch operation to rescue kidnapped Catholic priest in Abuja

The Police Command in the FCT, says it has launched operation to rescue a Catholic priest that was kidnapped at Yangoji in Kwali Area Council of the territory on Sunday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, on Monday, urged residents of the territory to remain calm, assuring them that the priest would be rescued unharmed.

READ ALSO: I sold my goats, pigs, other belongings to pay ransom ― Father of kidnapped ABU student

Yusuf, however, advised them to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, restating the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!