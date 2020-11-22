Police inaugurate anti-tout task force in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

In a move to stamp out touting and other criminal activities in the state, the Enugu State Police Command, on Friday, inaugurated an anti-tout task force in Enugu.

Inaugurating the task force known as Focus Initiative Against Tout, (FIAT) “Anti-Tout”, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrrahman, charged members of the group to be civil, courteous and serious in discharging their duties.

Abdulrahman, represented by CSP, Nkeamatara Innocent, warned the taskforce to work within the ambit of the law and desist from using the office to witchhunt their enemies.

READ ALSO:

“What you are doing today is noble and commendable but you must do it with every amount of courtesy by giving it a human face. Do not see it as an avenue to show strength. It is not an avenue to witchhunt your enemies, not an avenue to fight political enemies. Do it with every level of seriousness, courteousness and be civil.

“Do it politely so that people will not turn against you because if they turn against you, it means you’re running against the law and it will be very ridiculous for people seeing the police coming against you”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: