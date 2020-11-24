Police go after abductors of lecturer’s wife in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Delta says it has launched a manhunt for the abductors of the wife of Dr Sunny Ojoboh in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday evening in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that Ojoboh, whose wife was abducted, is said to be a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Delta State University (DELSU)

Onome said, “The command is doing everything possible to rescue the victim alive and apprehend the abductors.”

She could, however, not confirm whether the victim is a wife of a DELSU lecturer.

NAN gathered that the woman was kidnapped on Monday at about 9 pm. at her shop on old Eku-Abraka road.

“The kidnappers stormed her shop at about 9:00 pm., shot into the air, dragged her into a waiting vehicle and whisked her to an unknown destination,” a source told NAN.

