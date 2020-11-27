Police brutality: A’Ibom panel summons ex-Speaker, orderly

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Pathologist testifies on murder case

By Chioma Onuegbu

The Judicial Panel set up by Akwa Ibom State government to investigate incidences of police brutality, human rights violation and related extra judicial killings in the state has summoned former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke to appear before it on December, 8, 2020.

Luke who is currently the member representating Etinan/Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom Federal Constituency, was summoned yesterday following a petition brought by one Dr. David Emmanuel Udo over alleged assault on him.

The panel summoned alongside the former Speaker in petition no JPPB/MEMO/069, one DSS personnel, Mr. Godwin Courage Eze who was said to be orderly to Luke when he was Speaker of the state Assembly and when the petitioner’s right was allegedly violated.

The Panel which ordered that the duo be served with copies of the petition noted that they should appear in person.

Meanwhile, a medical pathologist who carried out a postmortem on one Blessing Alade Jonathan allegedly murdered by one Police Inspector Edo Henry and SP Odim in Iwuokpom, Ibeno Local Government Area, Dr. Emeka Nwafor appeared before the Panel yesterday to testify and give insight on the auptosy result.

READ ALSO:

Dr. Nwafor, a senior lecturer at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and also a Consultant Pathologist at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, (UUTH), was summoned to appear before the Panel last Monday but he failed.

After giving details of the autopsy carried out on Blessing Alade Jonathan, Nwafor submitted that “a high velocity missile” injury in the dead body indicated a gun shot.

However, the Respondents- Inspector Edo Henry and SP Odim failed to appear before the Panel yesterday.

The Counsel and representative of the Respondents, Blessing Philip, informed the Panel that Edo Henry has since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

But the Panel explained that whether he had been dismissed or not, that would not stop him from appearing before it regarding the alleged murder case.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: