Police arrest suspected looters of Calabar Rice City

The Cross River Police Command has arrested three suspects who looted insecticide pumping machines from the Calabar Rice City during the EndSARS protest on Oct. 24 in Calabar.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh, who paraded the suspects on Thursday in Calabar, said they were arrested at 8 miles axis of Calabar on their way out to Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The Commissioner also paraded 12 other suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

According to him, the state command had earlier announced and gave out 48 hour grace period to looters of both private and public properties to return them to the police.

“In line with the Inspector General of Police directives, we gave out a grace period for all those who looted public and private items to return them to the state.

“The IGP also directed that we visited commands and appraise their operational capacity.

“Earlier today, our vigilant officers intercepted a lorry loaded with insecticide pumping machines that were looted from the Calabar Rice City.

“After much interrogation, the suspects failed to explain how they came about the machines. It was an aide to Gov. Ben Ayade on Agriculture that came in an identified the machines,” he said.

The Commissioner also paraded the suspected kidnapper of the wife of a former House of Representatives member in the state, Mrs Patricia Orok.

He disclosed that the police was collaborating with the Nigerian Navy and other marine stakeholders to effectively police the waterways and curb the incessant kidnappings of victims through the waterways. (NAN)

