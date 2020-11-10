Plateau partners GIZ to ensure employment, improved economy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Concerted efforts to boost the economy of Plateau State is receiving attention as the State Government in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ inaugurated a steering committee to promote employment and income situation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the State.

The committee which would work with the GIZ-SEDIN programme would focus on providing an enabling environment, promote policies in favour of MSMEs, employment and local economic development as well as foster economic literacy and entrepreneurship competencies for start-ups and existing businesses.

Inaugurating the committee at the weekend in Jos, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by his Deputy, Professor Sonny Tyoden noted that the partnership was in furtherance of the State government’s commitments towards achieving full development of the State’s economy.

He stated, “This committee is set up as a major reform to this administration’s efforts in driving the implementation of policies especially in the area of employment promotion, MSMEs development as well as local economic and value chain development. The committee is expected to support a process of defining the scope, goals, outcomes, outputs and activities of the programme in the areas of private sector development as well as government policies to support sustainable economic development.”

The Governor charged members of the committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu to consider the assignment as a critical duty especially as efforts are being made to expand economic environment in order to create jobs and engage the youths as the events witnessed in recent weeks remind of the urgency of tapping into every opportunity to build a stronger economy.

A representative of GIZ, Akin Omoware noted that the committee would be supported to achieve the aim of the programme.

Vanguard

