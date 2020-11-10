Pinnick declares candidacy for FIFA Council, backs Motsepe for CAF

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has announced his intention to vie for a seat on the FIFA Council, finally ending speculation as to his next move.

There had been speculation the Nigeria FA boss will throw his hat in the ring for next year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency but that has now been laid to rest with his announcement.

Instead, Pinnick has thrown his weight behind South African Patrice Motsepe who announced his intention to become the next president of the CAF on Monday.

Motsepe is chairman of 2016 African club champions Mamelodi Sundowns and he is the third person to bid for the role, after incumbent Ahmad and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast.

“He has more superior qualities than me,” Pinnick said. “It’s not about me, it’s about African football. If you have someone with superior qualities, you have to learn from him and queue behind him and wait for your time.”

Also Sierra Leone FA boss Issa Johansen threw her weight behind Motsepe.

“The key to successful governance starts from the point where the right person or persons are put in the right positions for the right reasons.

“African football and the African continent needs to be on the global platform for the right reasons.”

In a statement announcing his intentions, Pinnick said he decided to vie for a seat on the FIFA Council “following consultations far and wide and within the broad spectrum of continental and global footballing interests and concerns”.

The 37-member FIFA Council is the main decision-making body of the world football body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.

Africa has seven members on the Council led by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad who doubles as vice president of the Council by virtue his position as head of African football.

Other members from CAF include onstant Omari from the DR Congo, Egypt’s Hany Abo Rida, Walter Nyamilandu from Malawi, Burundi’s Lydia Nsekera, Guinea’s Almamy Kabele Camara and Tarek Bouchamaoui from Tunisia.

Pinnick will be looking to replace Camara on the Council.

The elections will be held at the Congress of the Confederation of African Football scheduled on 21 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco.

Vanguard

