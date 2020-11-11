PHOTOS: Super Eagles train ahead of Sierra Leone AFCON clash

Kindly Share This Story:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have begun training ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier clash against Sierra Leone in Benin, Edo State.

Players who have arrived in camp include: Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun Kevin Akpoguma Sebastin Osigwe Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Etebo Oghenekaro, Maduka Okoye, Ike Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu

Photos and videos below:

Photos by Modo Victor Ekene

Vanguard News Nigeria

