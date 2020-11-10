Breaking News
Photos: Sujimoto, top FHA personnel meet for collaboration

Managing Director of Sujimoto Construction, Sijibomi Ogundele recently met with top personnel of the Federal Housing Authority to reach agreements for a possible collaboration.

From Left: Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, Executive Director, Business Development, Federal Housing Authority, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Sijibomi Ogundele, luxury real estate czar and Managing Director, Sujimoto Construction and Mr. Maurice Ekpenyong, Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services, Federal Housing Authority during a meeting on collaboration between FHA and Sujimoto in Abuja, recently

