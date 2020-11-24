Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Aregbesola, Oba of Lagos, others at stakeholders engagement on security

On 12:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mr Babatunde Balogun, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State, Oba Riliwon Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mallam Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

ALSO READ: Court dissolves 10-year old marriage over marathon sex, alleged money ritual

Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mr Babatunde Balogun, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State, Oba Riliwon Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mallam Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
From left: Alh. Tajudeen Olusi, All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Alh. Rabiu Oluwa, APC Chieftain and AIG. Sanusi Lemu, AIG in change of Zone-2, Lagos, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security and Conflict Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

Vanguard News Nigeria
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!