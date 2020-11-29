Breaking News
Photos: PTI, ASSP sign MoU on establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library

American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has during the weekend paid a courtesy visit to Petroleum Training institute (PTI).

The event witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PTI and ASSP on the establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library.

From Right: Dr. Henry A. Adimula, Acting Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training lnstitute (PTI); Dr. Famous S. Eseduwo, Director, Human Resource Management, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Mrs. Mercy O. Omoifo – lrefo, President, American Society of Safety Professionals(ASSP), Nigeria Chapter; Mr. Onobrorhie C. Siakpere, Registrar (PTI); Mr. Alhassan lawal, Deputy Director, Ministry of Petroleum Resources;shortly after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PTI and ASSP on the establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library at PTI recently.
Dr. Henry A. Adimula, Acting Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, and Mrs. Mercy O. Omoifo – lrefo, President of American Society of Safety Professionals, Nigeria Chapter signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library for research in safety development in Nigeria. The MoU was signed recently at PTI.

 

