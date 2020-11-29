A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » Photos: PTI, ASSP sign MoU on establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library
Photos: PTI, ASSP sign MoU on establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library
American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has during the weekend paid a courtesy visit to Petroleum Training institute (PTI).
The event witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PTI and ASSP on the establishment of Occupational and Health Safety E – Library.
See photos below for more clarification:
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.