PH agog as Tres Bien hosts 10th annual event show

The rich industrial city of Port Harcourt was agog again as Tres Bien Events, a frontline event management consultancy in Port Harcourt had the 10th edition of her annual event show with the theme: Reinvent.

The Chief Executive Officer, of Tres Bien, Izobe Spiff said the theme was carefully chosen because of the impact of Covid 19 on the industry across the globe, adding that thinking outside the box was the new order to sustain the industry.

Continuing, she called on participants and admirers to follow her brand www.theballroom.live , stressing that Tres Bien had remained top in the industry because of her creative initiative and ability to reinvent to meet the current challenge posed by the global pandemic.

The Event show 2020 also saw the launch of the Octopus series featuring online learning courses developed by Tres Bien Events for event planners

She explained that the annual Event show was another way of drawing global attention to the event industry in the Niger delta, strengthening event professionals to build partnership and capacity.

“Tres Bien events is an upscale event management consultancy based in PHC with a network spanning the entire country. Our edge over others is our unrelenting attention to detail which enables us give our client and their guests that EXTRAORDINAIRE experience every time.”, she said.

“ The driving force behind The Event show (produced by Très Bien Events) over the years is the need to spotlight the events industry in the Niger Delta, strengthen it and encourage event professionals to build partnerships that work.”, she added.

She assured that despite Covid 19 clients would continue to get the best package from Tres Bien. Some international speakers from the United States of America and other part of the globe were on ground to deliver keynote addresses on sustaining the industry in the face of challenges posed by pandemic. They include Gisele Abba from Britain, Davie Okarevu. Also present was tthe Director General Rivers state Tourism Development Agency, Mr Yibo Koko , Dr Abiye Alamina, Isaac Utere, Joyce Daniels and others.

