PFN calls on govt to stop victimisation of promoters of #ENDSARS

By Sam Eyoboka

National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude has called on the Federal Government to stop further victimisation of all Nigerians who participated in the #endsars protests.

Rev. Omobude said PFN is particularly disturbed at reports of harassment of the #endsars promoters adding that the group condemn the freezing of bank accounts of people linked with the protests.

The group urged the Federal Government to be sincere in its approach to the crisis and adopt a more conciliatory style rather than confrontation in dealing with the promoters of the #endsars protests.

In his words: “PFN recognises the right of the Central Bank of Nigeria to oversight functions on movement of funds within the banking system, it is important that they do not go overboard or create the impression that they are acting in furtherance of a different agenda.

“While the PFN will not support any act of criminality, it is of the view that given the range of issues thrown up by the protests, what is required in its resolution is more of tact and wisdom.”

PFN also call on the Federal Government to be mindful of the challenges of economic downturn and unemployment, especially among the youth, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, increase in the price of essential items and worsening level of poverty among millions of Nigerians.

