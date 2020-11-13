Pension: Must you copy everything from Lagos state, Abdulrazaq blasted

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely five hours, Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said he would send a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension to former governors and their deputies, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, the Press Officer, Local Matters to ex-governor Bukola Saraki blasted him, asking if he (Abdulrazaq) must copy everything from Lagos state.

In a statement, Abdulqadir said the Kwara State House of Assembly, in 2018 revised the law and abolished payment of pension to governors and their deputies.

He argued that Saraki since then, had not received any pension from the state, and challenged Abdulrazaq to present any contrary information.

Read the statement below:

“It is worrisome how politics is clouding the judgement of the present administration under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and making it become desperate to score cheap political points, not minding the embarrassment it is causing the good people of the state.

“It would be recalled that in February 2018, the Kwara State House of Assembly revised the law and abolished payment of the pension, a move that was publicly hailed by then Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

“Since the review of the law in 2018, Saraki has stopped receiving any pension from the state government. These are verifiable facts that are in possession of the Kwara State Government. If there is any contrary information to this, we urge the incumbent governor to inform the public.

“It is now worrisome and an embarrassment to all Kwarans that a law that has since been repealed in the state is the same law Governor Abdulrahman is claiming that he intends to abolish. Must this administration copy everything from Lagos word for word?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

