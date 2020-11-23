Peace corps injured as students attack schools in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Four students from two Osun State public secondary schools were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons and attacking Peace Corps members attached to the schools for security.

The students were arrested at Ifeoluwa Co-Educational Grammar School and St. Charles Grammar School in the state capital.

They (Students) were arrested with cutlasses, charms and other dangerous weapons with which they attacked the hospitalised corps members were handed over to the police for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Education, Hon Folorunsbo Oladoyin, had disclosed that a section of students recently moved from single-sex schools were involved in rascally behaviour in few schools, disturbing academic activities.

The Commissioner in a statement from the Ministry of Education warned the students in public schools to be wary of disgruntled elements to infiltrate their ranks to disturb peaceful atmosphere pervading the current learning environment.

He also warned the public especially parents and guardians to prevailed on the children/ward to be of good behaviours, saying if any rascally student or those harbouring thugs caught will be handed over to the police to face the full wrath of the law.

He also enjoined principals of school to disallow students from wearing any hairstyles that do not fit into academic settings.

“In the meantime, about four students have been arrested for disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Ife Oluwa Co-Educational Grammar school and St Charles Grammar Osogbo.

“The four students were caught with dangerous weapons and charms with which they caused bodily injuries on peace corps members who are now hospitalized. They have been handed over to the police for possible prosecution”, he said.

