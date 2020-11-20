PDP urges FG to do more in tackling security, economy

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to take more proactive measures in tackling economy and security challenges confronting the nation.

PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen after the party’s national caucus meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

“As the oldest political party in Nigeria, we are concerned about the current economy and security problems in the country.

“We asked that government should do more in addressing the challenges,” Secondus said.

Also speaking, the Governor of Taraba, Mr Darius Ishaku, said members of the national caucus discussed several matters that concerned the progress of the party and the nation.

Ishaku listed some of the issues to include the recent defection of the Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

He said that the party also discussed the 15 pending by-elections scheduled for Dec. 5, with the confidence of winning the majority of the vacant seats.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party who did not want to be mentioned listed some of the matters discussed to include the need to review the party‘s manifesto to meet the current situation of the country

The proposed amendment of the country’s Electoral Act and Constitution, membership registration on whether to retain the current manual method or adopt e-registration.

Others governors at the meeting were Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, and Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa were also in attendance.

Also in attendance were former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former governor of Kaduna state, Mohammed Makarfi, and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Others were the party’s National Working Committee members.

Vanguard News Nigeria

