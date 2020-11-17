Breaking News
PDP dissolves Ebonyi Exco, South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee

By Dirisu Yakubu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the dissolution of the ward, local government, and state executive committees of the Ebonyi state chapter of the party forthwith.

The leadership of the party also dissolved the South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

A statement issued by party spokesman, Kola Ologbindiyan said the dissolutions were made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP constitution.

