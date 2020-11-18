Breaking News
PDP dissolves Ebonyi exco, S/East Zonal caretaker committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Ebonyi state chapter of the party forthwith.

The NWC in a statement issued by the party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday also dissolved the South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

Ologbondiyan said that the NWC made the decision arising from a crucial meeting on Thursday.

He said that the decisions were pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.

