PDP crisis depends in Nasarawa as members reject congresses elections

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is faced with another internal crisis as disagreement,. rejection is trailing the just concluded ward, local governments and state congresses of the party in the state.

The crisis is again brewing in the party following a statement signed by senator Philip Gyunka and Mohammed Ibaku, Director General ((DG) and Secretary of Sidi Bako Campaign Organisation and made available to newsmen Friday in Lafia.

The statement said, “We feel the pains and disappointment of our members, because the rescheduled congresses were ordered by a court to address the grievances that led to earlier litigations because of similar infringements of our members’ rights at the earlier congress that was held in March, 2020.

“The campaign organization hereby wishes to inform all our supporters and esteem party members at large, that it has taken appropriate steps and measures to seek redress of these breach of trust and our party guidelines and constitution in the conduct of our congresses by those who were given responsibilities to enthrone sanity in our congress process.”

What happened in the name of our party congresses that was held at some wards, local governments, and the state levels, between 7th,9th and 12th November, 2020 was a show of shame,” it added.

The campaign organisation therefore called on their supporters across the state to remain calm and not to take any hasty decision detrimental to the growth and development of the party.

While directing the party Chairmen in the 13 Local Government Areas (LGA) to begin reconciliation meeting in their respective LGAs, the statement added that the party at the state level would set up a high powered committee of elders of the party with the view of reconciling aggrieve members.

“We assure you all that no efforts will be spared to get the National body of our party to carry out its responsibility according to our party constitution and guidelines to ensure the right thing,” it added.

It would be recalled that the PDP congresses in the state were rescheduled as a result of the pending crisis that led to an order by a state High Court sitting at Akwanga to address the grievances that led to earlier litigations in the aftermath of the previous congresses held in March, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

