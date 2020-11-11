Vanguard Logo

PDP commiserates with Kaduna State government over Balarabe Musa’s death

Balarabe Musa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the people and government of Kaduna State over the death of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Koka Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday said that the party was grieved by the death of an elder statesman.

Ologbondiyan described Musa’s death as a huge national loss given his steadfastness, patriotic contributions, and zeal in fighting for the unity, stability, and development of the nation.

He described the late Musa as an outstanding democrat, a forthright leader, and an embodiment of ideals.

Ologbondiyan said that the deceased spent the better part of his life championing the entrenchment of justice, equity, fairness, and rule of law in every sector of our national life, in spite of the challenges he faced.

 

“Our party commiserates with the Musa family, the government and people of Kaduna state as well as his friends and associates.

 

“We pray that the Almighty God grants eternal repose to his soul and fortitude to the family and the nation, at large, to bear this irreparable loss.”

