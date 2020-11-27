PDP, APC in war of words over LAUTECH takeover by Makinde’s govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State chapter, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde over what the party described as “matching every word with action with a strong political will.”

The party noted that the futile attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to discredit Makinde’s unprecedented success of finally making Oyo State sole owner of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, was not only laughable but further brought ridicule to the opposition party in the eyes of all true sons and daughters of the pacesetter’s state, noting that Oyo APC was exhibiting unhealthy desperation to return to power by all means.

In a statement by the ruling party in the state on Friday, signed by its state chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha; secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke and publicity secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, PDP commended Governor Makinde, for showing an uncommon commitment towards quality education in the state.

According to the statement, the party noted that it was one thing to make promises, it was a different thing to bring the promises to practical fulfilment, stressing that the twin success of ceding LAUTECH to Oyo State as sole owner, and surpassing the UNESCO standard of 15% of total budget allocation for education 21% in the 2021 financial appropriation, would consolidate on the already recorded success in the sector.

The statement read: “We are very proud as a political party to be blessed with Governor Seyi Makinde as our leader in the state and south-west region of Nigeria because a genuine leader like our governor only is rare to find in a country that is currently ruled by hypocrites and power mongers suffering from bereavement of developmental initiatives and ideas.”

“We want to particularly commend Governor Makinde for his unrivalled efforts on the backdrop of his strong political will and commitment to quality education in our dear state by ensuring that he deployed all his intellectual resources to the eventual ceding of LAUTECH to Oyo State.

“A proverb in the Yoruba language says ‘bi isu ba ti wu ni’bi t’afe gbin isu so, k’a maa bu omi rin lo Ku’ (if you find yam germinating where you intended to plant yam, what is left is to water the germinating yam to grow) unfortunately the sheer desperation which has blinded members of Oyo APC will not let them join hands with others to move the state forward.”

“For eight uninterrupted years, APC ruled this state without the slightest political will to achieve these two great feats. It is however very laughable for Oyo APC to attribute its monumental failure to the former governor of Osun state who is one of their party leaders of frustrating former governor Ajimobi’s efforts on LAUTECH.”

“Governor Makinde has continued to show exceptional leadership skills in the governance of our dear state by maintaining healthy relationship and communication with his counterparts from other APC controlled states across the south-west region which was also evident in the establishment of Amotekun Corp.”

“It is shameful, embarrassing, and appalling to note that when other leaders of APC in Oyo state spoke in commendation of the governor’s sterling performance especially in the ceding of LAUTECH to Oyo state regardless of political differences, APC as a party in its amateurishness in playing opposition resorted to further ridiculing itself before the public by attempting to downplay Governor Makinde’s success in bringing LAUTECH to us.”

“We urge Oyo APC to note that LAUTECH does not belong to Oyo State PDP nor Seyi Makinde, it belongs to Oyo state now irrespective of party affiliations, courtesy of our unrivalled governor, therefore, Oyo APC should bury its head in shame for speaking against the success of Oyo state in such shameful and unguarded manner in the name of playing politics of opposition,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

