Paul Obazele teams up with Bebuzee for its premiere launch

By Benjamin Njoku

Former President of the Association of Movie Producers, AMP, Paul Obazele has endorsed Bebuzee, an outstanding new free-to-watch online source for Nigerian entertainment and news content.

Obazele is a well-respected actor and philanthropist. He is the founder of Legends of Nollywood Awards(LNA), and was named “one of the most consistent faces on television”by the editorial team of TV Guide, a publication of the Nigerian Television Authority.

Bebuzee is making headlines as it recently unveiled its upcoming video and content streaming service and social media platform, aimed specifically at the Nigerian market with subscription-free movies and content.

The company has partnered with more than fifty Nollywood producers to gain exclusive rights to their content before it is launched to the public. With its brand ambassador programme, Paul Obazele becomes the newest popular personality to affiliate with Bebuzee in spreading the word of this unique and localized service set to debut in December.

The UK-based firm, had recently leaked more information about its pending release in December of its new free-to-watch streaming video service for the African continent based upon relationships with over fifty Nigerian film studios. Starting on that date, full-length movies, series, talk shows, documentaries and more will be available at Bebuzee.com at no cost to the viewers, no subscriptions.

Bebuzee claims over sixteen million users so far in the African continent and is expanding to more African countries first in its effort to become a worldwide force in video content, challenging Netflix and Amazon.

Bebuzee has filed for an initial public offering of its shares in the United States, expecting its launch as a public company in 2021.

