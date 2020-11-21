PASAN lament delay in the implementation of financial autonomy of the state legislatures

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), has expressed displeasure in the delay of the implementation of financial autonomy of the state legislatures.

NEC expressed disappointment over the lukewarm attitudes of the Speakers Forum over the Governor’s joint suite at the court challenging the financial autonomy of the state legislature, adding that as a result of the delay, the Council will commence the process of industrial action immediately to ensure its implementation.

In a communique issued at the end of the 18th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) held in Abuja last week, condemned the attempt by the Management of National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to proscribe the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in the institute and the subsequent suspension of her member from service, therefore, requested the immediate reversal of these anti-labour actions or face industrial action from the Union.

The communique maintained that the Unified Conditions of Service for Legislative Staff of the Federation and the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) be implemented at all levels.

However, NEC expressed appreciation to the National Assembly (NASS); the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Rt. Honourable Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamilla and the Management of the National Assembly led by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Amos Ojo for their unflinching support to the upliftment of PASAN in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen, the National President PASAN, Comrade Muhammed Usman, stressed that arriving at the communique was based on the issue of the financial autonomy that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that it is a constitutional issue.

He expressed displeasure over governors who are relenting in implementing the Executive Order 10, adding that the financial autonomy is what will give the legislature it’s independence and will also strengthen the legislature and democracy.

Usman said, “We have been patiently waiting for the implementation of the autonomy but up till this moment nothing has been done about it. In our communique we blamed the speakers forum who have shown nonchalant attitude towards the realization of the financial autonomy.

“On our own, the PASAN we looked at it vividly and decided to come out with resolutions in our last NEC meeting and the resolutions is what is been captured in our communique that we will go into seeking for autonomy and independence ourselves if the speakers of the state house of assembly cannot do this.

“It is unfortunate that we have to go this far but I think this is the best way to solve these issues.

I reiterate again that the Parliamentary Staff Associations will fight for our own independence and if the needful is not done we will take a step further and our step further is by showing our grievances and maybe shutting down the state house of assemblies. And we will still say it that we will hold the speakers responsible for showing nonchalant attitude towards the financial autonomy.”

Members of the committee as listed in the communique were: Comrade Muhammad Sanusi Salis Chairman, Comrade Comfort Reginald Otuene, Comrade Nwigbo Fabian Esq, Comrade Akoja Johnson, Comrade Emmanuel Osubor Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Usman, National President, PASAN, Comrade D. D. Y. Suleman Secretary General, PASAN.

Vanguard News Nigeria

