Oyo SUBEB boss emerges chairman, South West SUBEB

By Adeola Badru

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, has been chosen as the chairman of the South-west State Universal Basic Education Board, while his counterpart from Ekiti SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwunmi emerged as the Secretary.

The Forum, comprising of all chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards in the six Southwestern states of the country, met in Ibadan, yesterday and in a communique after the meeting, it was unanimously resolved that the state universal basic education boards in the region would develop basic education for the benefit of pupils in each state.

The forum of Southwest SUBEB Chairmen profusely thanked the Universal Basic Education Commission for its commitment to basic education in the southwest region and pledged to come together to pursue a common goal of ensuring out of school children in the region return to schools.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof Femi Akinwunmi pledged that the body would proffer a way forward, by providing an alternative to learning outcomes in the region.

However, the forum appealed to UBEC to ensure that all affiliated LGUBEAs and local Education suppliers are given their due recognition and privileges regarding the supply of educational materials in their respective states.

“We call on UBEC to domicile programmes, like that of jolly-phonics in each state, such that local contractors would be engaged in the provision of projects, such as the supply of books.”

They also called for the development of LGUBEAs in each state, while they promised to engage their federal representatives, for even distribution of infrastructural facilities.

The forum comprises of Dr. Nureni Adeniran (OyoSUBEB), Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King (Lagos SUBEB), Princess Oladunni (Ondo SUBEB), Mr. Ajibola Famurewa (Osun State SUBEB), Dr. Femi Majekodunmi (Ogun SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwunmi (Ekiti SUBEB).

