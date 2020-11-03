Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Five local government Caretaker Chairmen and eight LCDA Chairmen in Oyo State have been suspended indefinitely by the State House of Assembly.

The decision to suspend the local government bosses was taken after a prolonged meeting by the lawmakers.

The legislative arm said their suspension was occasioned by their failure to meet the deadline for the submission of a report on the state of earth-moving equipment in their respective councils. The deadline for submission of the report was October 23, 2020.

The affected Local Government Caretaker Chairmen include Ibadan North East LG, Ido LG, Oluyole LG, Itesiwaju LG, and Oyo East LG.

The LCDAs affected include Akinyele East LCDA, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, Ogbomoso Central LCDA, Ogbomoso South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, and Oyo South East LCDA.

The Speaker, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin who presided over the meeting clarified that the affected Caretaker Chairmen displayed alleged gross incompetence by their failure to bring a simple report on the state of earthmoving equipment in their different domains.

Justifying the suspension, the Speaker quoted section 21 of the Local Government law, saying, “without prejudice to the provisions of this law and sequel to the petition received by the State House of Assembly and upon investigation, any culpable Chairman or Vice-Chairman shall be recommended for suspension or removal by a resolution of the House. It is not a witch-hunt of any Chairman. Thirteen Caretaker Chairmen failed to honor and respect the directive of the House.”

Earlier, a report of the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters was presented by Mr. Segun Ademola who represents Ibadan South East 2.

He said despite the extension of the deadline by another two weeks, the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas failed to submit the report of earthmoving equipment in their domains.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Muhammad Fadeyi described the action of the thirteen Caretaker Chairmen as an insult to the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly hence they should be suspended indefinitely.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: