Oyetola saved Osun labour union industrial dispute

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman, Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Jacob Adekomi has said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s priority for workers’ welfare saved the union many industrial disputes in the state.

He added that Governor Oyetola’s fatherly disposition saved about 5000 workers their duty when they were slated for dismissal for different civil service offence.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser Governor Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Bosun Oyintiloye disclosed to Adekomi who spoke on behalf of workers at a 2020 Civil Service Productivity lecture Land Award added that the administration’s workers friendly posture paved way for the restoration of all the value-added benefits due to the state workforce within his two years in office.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration is workers’ oriented, we are celebrating the governor for the acumen and commitment with which he had restored all the value-added benefits due to the state workforce within his two years in office.

“His unconditional love for the state workers manifest when he intervenes and saved no less than 5,000 workforce from losing their jobs, lifting an embargo on promotion and annual increment, and for genuinely implementing minimum wages among others value-laden benefits”.

During the presentation of lecture titled “Contribution of Civil Service to Effective Governance”, the moderator, Prof. Niyi Akinnaso, described the bureaucracy as a powerful tool in civil service which is used to exercise control over files and make people have seamless access to them for effective decision making.

He enumerated the integral elements of bureaucracy such as hierarchy, continuity, impersonality, expertise, anonymity, knowledge-driven and technological-driven which are needed for maximization of efficiency and productivity.

In his presentation on “Higher Civil servants and their Political Masters”, Prof. Ladipo Adamolekun harped on the marriage of purposes on the level of cordiality between the political masters and higher civil servants, so as to ascertain the synthesis of the primacy of politics and doctrine of neutral competence.

In his remarks, Osun state governor, Mr Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, harped on the relevance of the Civil Service in facilitating effective governance, and declared civil and public servants in the state as dependable partners in the quest to build Osun.

“It is worth asserting that without a civil service that is adequately equipped to play a stabilising role in our nascent democracy, we might as well talk of impactful governance in elusive terms.

“I assure you that as an administration, we will continue to support our bureaucracy to deliver on its mandates as enablers of good and efficient governance”, he added.

Some public officials including Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Akinola, the Executive Chairman of State Universal Basic Education, Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa alongside others were given productivity award of excellence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

