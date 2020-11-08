Our policy of not carrying excess luggage is safety measures – Air Peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline weekend said that contrary to what an online report said about the airline dropping some passengers luggage, the decision not to carry excess luggage is a standard safety measures worldwide and has nothing to do with the state of the aircraft.

The report had attributed statements to a lawyer who boarded Air Peace flight P47121 on November 6, 2020, Abuja-Lagos at 8:45am.

The lawyer alleged that the luggage of some of the passengers were not carried due to ‘weight restriction issues’.

Reacting to the report, the management of Air Peace said : ” The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to a story published on thenigerialawyer.com which calls into question the safety of our aircraft. The online report attributed statements to a lawyer who boarded Air Peace flight P47121 on November 6, 2020, Abuja-Lagos at 8:45am.”

“The lawyer alleged that the luggage of some of the passengers were not carried due to ‘weight restriction issues’. We are stating categorically that all our aircraft are safe and airworthy, and it is a globally accepted fact that every aircraft has a weight limit”.

” For the flight in question, we did not carry all the luggage because the aircraft had reached its maximum weight capacity. It would have been unsafe and dangerous to do otherwise. We did the right thing- a safety measure that is known worldwide. Airlines, all over the world, drop bags to avoid being overweight. So how does this translate to being unsafe?”

” Members of the public are urged to disregard the publication as it is the handiwork of mischief-makers who are bent on discrediting a Nigerian airline committed to providing safe, best-in-class and affordable air travel for Nigerians and the flying public”, the management added.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: