Our next movie, ”Mimi” will be big at the box office ― AulMedia Studios

One of Nigeria’s fastest-growing production companies, Aul Media Studio has revealed their next movie project titled “Mimi” will be compelling and be a major ‘shaker’ of box office come December 2020.

The production company owned by businessman and entrepreneur, Mr Edward Dickson continues to wow the movie industry as they promise to release their third project and the highly anticipated movie, Mimi.

This will be the third entry of the production company in the cinemas in conjunction with 007 Global and SBD Global films after releasing “Street Kid” and “Dear Affy” which happened to be the highest-grossing Nollywood movie before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mimi tells the story of how a rich spoilt girl who despises and shows no remorse for the poor found out her extremely rich parents weren’t her biological parents and that her real parent ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings. However, in a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parents made her spend 2 weeks holiday with her biological parents who live in abject poverty.

The story is written by Joy Isi Bewaji and will star a number of notable actors, among which is Bimbo Akintola.

Speaking on the highly anticipated movie, the CEO of AUL Media Studios, Mr Edward Dickson has this to say, “I really can’t wait for you all to see what my team and my partners have put together in this new movie, Mimi. I don’t mean to brag or anything but I can tell you that it is unarguably the biggest story Nollywood will ever see. Apart from having an amazing cast, we told the story based on high performance from each actor. As much as I was excited about our last two entries in the cinema with “Street Kid and Dear Affy”, I have never been this excited about any other movie project. We dotted our I’s and crossed our T’s , I can conveniently say we have done an amazing job with “Mimi”. So I urge you to please stay tuned to the cinemas as “Mimi” will be dropping December 2020.”

“Mimi” the movie will be coming to cinemas nationwide on December 25, 2020.

Vanguard

