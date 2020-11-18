Breaking News
Osun pensioners protest non-payment of benefit

Osun pensioners protest non-payment of benefit

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Pensioners in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday morning thronged streets in the state protesting against non-payment of their benefits.

The pensioners protested at Olaiya and the State secretariat bearing placards with various inscriptions like, “we are dying of hunger”, “Masses, help us we are dying”, “Dead people cannot enjoy infrastructure”, etc.

They were also singing different solidarity songs urging stakeholders to come to their aid as the state government is punishing them unduly.

