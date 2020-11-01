Osun: Government‘ll deal with trouble makers decisively — commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives and property of resident and deal with anyone fomenting trouble across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode on Sunday.

She disclosed that the state is aware of plans by some individuals to start fresh round of violence in the state, but added that security agencies have been briefed to deal decisively with anyone involved in such violence.

She warned that the state cannot afford to go through another round of violence, hence, urged youths not allowed themselves to be used by those wanting to create trouble for the state.

It reads, “Osun State Government is aware of the plot by some unscrupulous elements, teleguided by agents of anarchy, to spark trouble in the state by starting another round of hooliganism tomorrow, Monday 2nd November 2020.

“The government is imploring parents, guardians and well-meaning citizens of the state to caution their wards not to allow themselves to be used to satisfy the knavish tricks of these elements who are determined to trouble the state with their misguided actions.

“The State has been through enough crisis in the past weeks and cannot afford another at this time.

“Security agencies have been fully briefed to be on the alert and to protect the peace of the state. Let’s not forget what the last round of trouble cost the state. The government will not fold its hands while some characters try to experiment with the the lives and livelihood of the people of Osun.

“The government hereby warns that those found joining any gathering that can bring trouble to the state or unsettle citizens will answer fully to the law enforcement agents who are already on the alert”.

Kindly Share This Story: