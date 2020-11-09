OSUN: Court remands eight in custody for allegedly looting Akire’s palace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo the state capital on Monday ordered the remand of eight men in prison for allegedly looting Akire’s palace in Ikire, Irewole local government area of the state.

The accused persons include Akeem Okeowo, 30, Hammed Raifu, 34, Lakin Oyetade, 35, Okeowo Saheed, 29, Ibrahim Musiliu, Ahmed Sunmonu 25, Kazeem Kamorudeen, 18, and Kolawole Opeyemi 23.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the accused persons committed the offence October 26, 2020, at about 10:00 am at Akire’s Palace, Ikire.

He informed the court that the accused persons unlawfully broke into (H.R.M.) King Olatunde Falabi’s palace and committed felony therein.

He further said that the suspects did unlawfully assembly themselves and maliciously damaged one Toyota Carina car with Reg. No. AE 451 XXY property of the monarch and one Mazda car belonging to one Chief Falana Muritala.

He also stated that they armed themselves with intent to carry out some common purpose.

The offences committed, he added, were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 414, and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them by the police. Defence Counsel, M. O. Oyeyinka urged the court to transfer the case to Ikire Magistrate court.

In her ruling, Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Awodele ordered the remand of the accused persons in Ile-Ife correctional centre.

She ordered the police to refer the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice and transferred the case to Ikire Magistrate court for mention on December 21, 2002.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: