Osinbajo harps on importance of peace, mediation in Nigeria

The pursuit of peace and mediation in resolving some of the challenges in the country today is worth the while and useful according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo was speaking while receiving a delegation from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, HD, at the Presidential Villa today.

“Every discussion around peace and mediation in solving some of the security challenges that we have is one that we consider of utmost importance given where we are today,” the VP stated, noting the work of the organization which has been in the country since 2013.

Prof Osinbajo stressed the need for collaboration with such an organization in order to address some of the problems in the country, and welcomed a notable feature of the Centre engaging and employing local people in the work of peace and mediation in their own communities and country.

Said he: “it is important that those that mediate are home grown like yourselves, those who have an understanding of the space, who have more or less grown up here, worked here, because they understand the issues.”

He further added that, “I am glad to see a strong team of professionals and diplomats; people who have an understanding of our society and what the issues are. This will greatly help the quality of the work.”

The VP also acknowledged that the Centre has been working with the Federal Government on the National Livestock Transformation Plan, noting that it was an important aspect of the Federal Government’s programme in resolving the farmer/herder clashes.

He disclosed that many States have now subscribed to the NLTP and the funding would soon be made available to pilot the plan.

Indeed some of the States would begin the pilot of the NLTP. The States are Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, and Nasarawa and the FG would be working with the Dutch government and a Dutch consortium for the pilot.

Speaking earlier the head of the delegation, Country and Programme Manager, Mrs Millicent Lewis-Ojumu explained that HD operates at all levels from the communities to the States and National levels

She added that HD works on developing Alternative Narratives against forms of extremism in approaching mediation of conflicts.

Other members of the delegation include Ambassador Akin Fayomi, Alhaji Ibrahim Sale Hassan and Mrs Zigwai Ayuba.

Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue is an independent diplomacy and mediation organization with headquarters in Geneva Switzerland, founded on the principles of humanity, impartiality and independence working to prevent, mitigate and resolve conflicts through diplomacy, dialogue and mediation.

