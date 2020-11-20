Oshiobugie bags Community impact award

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder of CleverMinds Educational foundation has bagged the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community impact award for the great work he is doing to help orphans and underprivileged children get access to quality education in the most rural parts of Africa.

Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community impact awards is an initiative of CSR-in-Action Advocacy in partnership with Global Rights Nigeria, seeks to recognise and appreciate individuals and companies whose performance in the areas of community engagement and human rights .

Oshiobugie through his clever minds educational foundation runs a free school for over 167 orphans and underprivileged children in his school for orphans located in edjeba warri delta state, Nigeria .

He emerged winner of the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community impact award (Individual) in the 2020 Community Engagement and Human Rights (CAHR) awards following a rigorous nomination and voting process.

Oshiobugie, a former domestic help has always maintained that awards do not motivate him to do this work of educating orphans for free, rather the work and his dedication to help orphans in the most rural areas motivates people to recognize him and his team.

