Ortom appeals to Buhari for more appointment for Benue indigenes

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more Benue indigenes into key positions to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The Governor made the appeal yesterday at Apa College of Education, Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, during a Thanksgiving Mass and reception in honour of the Pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, FUHSO, Professor Innocent Ujah.

He said just like Professor Ujah who had excelled and distinguished himself in the medical profession, “other sons and daughters of the state also have the capacity to perform creditably, if given the opportunity.

Governor Ortom who described the FUHSO Vice-Chancellor as a man of international repute noted that the various awards and accolades he had garnered over a period of time attested to his capability to deliver in whatever assignment entrusted to him.

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying and appointing Professor Ujah as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university and assured them that his administration would support him to succeed.

Earlier, President of Aidogodo Development Association, Mr. Leonard Ochenjenu, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Monday Morgan, and Dr. Ameh Idoko, all described Professor Ujah as a gift to the state and country, expressing optimism that he would place the university on the international map.

The celebrant, Professor Innocent Ujah who is also the President, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, attributed his success story to the grace of God which he said had strengthened his commitment and perseverance.

Professor Ujah stated that activities had already commenced at the FUHSO stressing that aside from medicine, the university would be running courses in pharmacy, nursing, water resources, and the environment.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Governors of Benue and Nasarawa states, Benson Abounu and Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, Senator representing Benue South district Abba Moro and other dignitaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

