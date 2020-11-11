Origin Nigeria unveils Laycon and Neo as brand Ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

Orijin Nigeria today officially unveiled new brand ambassadors that embody the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Orijin.

Living up to its reputation as flagbearer of tradition and culture, Orijin Nigeria unveiled Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe and Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure, two acclaimed finalists of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, to members of the press.

The duo reflects the rich, soulful and culturally rooted character of Orijin. In a statement released earlier, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said, “We are very excited about today’s unveil of these vibrant, authentic, passionate and inspiring creatives as members of the Orijin family.

“Orijin has a long and unparalleled tradition of youthful exuberance and with these culturally diverse individuals, we look forward sharing our extraordinary range of colourful and distinct bitter-sweetness with the world.”

Commenting on the announcement, Laycon enthused, “I am thrilled to join the awesome Orijin family. Orijin embodies the spirit of orijinality that I like to communicate through my music and my persona.

“As an ambassador for the authority in fruit and herbal beverages, I believe together we can inspire Nigerians to reconnect and remain true to their roots in a truly iCONic way.”

Enjoy Orijin Responsibly. Not to be sold to persons below the age of 18.

