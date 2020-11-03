Organisations need digital assessment to move into digital reality — Phillips Consulting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Consulting company, Phillips Consulting Limited, has charged organisations seeking to move into the new digital reality environment to first assess their optimisation capability to provide such services in a digital age.

Speaking on the topic ‘Gauging Digital Readiness through Digital Assessment’, Associate Partner, Digital and Technology Consulting of pcl, Jason Ikegwu, said it is essential to assess the optimisation potential in determining digital readiness and maturity.

He said: “The two most important aspects of a digital readiness assessment are the evaluation of behavioural and cognitive competencies. An employee needs to have the ability and the will to learn and excel in the age of digital transformation.

“Not only do employees need to be resilient to transforming technologies, but they also need to possess mental agility, openness to learning and manage change, a collaborative and inclusive outlook, and an innovation-focused approach to truly imbibe the digital way,” he stated.

Digitally mature organisations look beyond just investing in quality digital tools. They relentlessly focus on deriving new business value from digitization, through continual optimisation of operations.

To achieve this, Ikegwu said: “They do not just implement edge solutions. Instead, they use Digital Assessments to integrate digitization into core operations and, in the process, reshape the entire organisation. It helps them to maximise productivity, performance, and ultimately generate industry-leading results.”

Consequently, he stated that after completing a digital assessment and successfully implementing a digital transformation strategy to become digitally mature, organisations can now say goodbye to busy work and welcome real productivity.

He noted that employees thrive in a digitally enhanced work environment, quality training, practical on boarding processes, and user-friendly tools to bring the best out of teams.”

Speaking on the need for organisations to be competitive, innovative in the new digital market place, Ikegwu said, “To remain competitive, agile, innovative and responsive, organisations need to be part of the digital revolution.

It is reshaping the world right before our eyes in no small measure”.

He also stated that almost overnight, entire populations are told to stay at home, and a fully digitized environment became a necessity for businesses to continue operation.

