Operation Burst detains soldiers for beating lady over “indecent dressing” in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

An Oyo State security outfit, ‘Operation Burst’ has ordered immediate arrest of some of its soldiers involved in the beating of a woman in Ibadan over alleged ‘indecent dressing’.

The outfit has taken over the security of the state when policemen withdrew their services following violent assault on some of them during the #EndSARS protests the penultimate week.

Operation Burst is a joint security team that has a combination of police, soldiers and Civil Defense Corps.

In a viral video, officers of the outfit were seen using horsewhip on a lady for allegedly dressing indecently at Beere area of the city.

Apart from the woman, other residents claimed that the officials of the outfit were brutalising them on flimsy excuses.

This prompted the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede to say “My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend.”

“I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I have been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks — they will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State.”

The Commander of the team, Captain Usolo admitted that the men were from the outfit and apologised to the families of those assaulted by the erring officers.

The Commander hinted that Adesina who assaulted the lady and other erring officers had been arrested and detained.

Meanwhile, some policemen and women have returned to their duty posts after two weeks.

They were seen in places like Dugbe, Iyaganku, Ring Road areas of the city controlling traffic.

