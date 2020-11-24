Open defecation-free campaign takes stock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Water Resources Minister, Suleiman Adamu, will be taking stock of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign as the ministry recognises open defecation-free local governments, and launches a private sector initiative in the sector on November 26.

The campaign, just a year old, has mobilised high-level political support, resources and the entire populace towards building a new culture of safe and sustainable sanitation.

Its first anniversary, it will unveil the Organised Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) “Flushit” initiative, according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie.

READ ALSO:

On display, too, will be cutting-edge sanitation technologies and services as part of the major highlights of the event.

“There will also be investiture of Ambassadors for “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.

“State governors will also be decorated as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Champions,” Offie noted in the statement.

Nigeria targets the year 2025 to end the menace of open defecation across the nation with efforts at the federal, state, and local government levels.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, launched the campaign in Abuja on November 19 last year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: